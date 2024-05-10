StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Trading Up 2.6 %

CalAmp stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter worth $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 38.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

