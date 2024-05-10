Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ENTA opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 543,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

