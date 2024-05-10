MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get MediWound alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MediWound

MediWound Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.