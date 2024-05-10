KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
KVH Industries Trading Up 4.8 %
KVHI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.17.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
