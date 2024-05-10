KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KVH Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

KVHI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth $656,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 235.0% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

