StockNews.com Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. Vicor’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,703 shares of company stock valued at $242,427 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

