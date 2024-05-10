Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
VRA opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Bradley
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.