TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

