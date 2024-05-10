StockNews.com Upgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.05. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in AC Immune by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in AC Immune by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,280 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AC Immune by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AC Immune by 96.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

