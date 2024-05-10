Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RingCentral (RNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) in the last few weeks:
- 5/9/2024 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/9/2024 – RingCentral had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – RingCentral had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
RingCentral Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
