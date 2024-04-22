Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.03 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lennox International worth $30,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.67.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $457.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.74 and a fifty-two week high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

