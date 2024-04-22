Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $385.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 381 ($4.74), with a volume of 639929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £742.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 7,368.42%.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

