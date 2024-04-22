SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,316 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,218.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 973,365 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 325.3% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 650,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 320,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.01. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

