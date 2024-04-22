Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 200.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $667.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

