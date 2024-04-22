Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,295 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 201.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

