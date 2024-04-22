Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,697,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth $3,366,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BLOK stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.