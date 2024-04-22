Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDIV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $740.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

