Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

