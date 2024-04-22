Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

