Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 478,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 857,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $34,718,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,720 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $55.06 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

