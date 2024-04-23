Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $2,750,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

