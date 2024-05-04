Equities Analysts Set Expectations for XOMA Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOMA in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get XOMA alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.