Cwm LLC Buys 367 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,463.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,564.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,374.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

