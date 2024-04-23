Cwm LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.