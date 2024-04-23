Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 13,111 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 20,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $754.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $831.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

