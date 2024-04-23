Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.