Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,832 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

