LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

