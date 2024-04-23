Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.79 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.63% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 815.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMN opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

