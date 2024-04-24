Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEG. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AEG opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEG

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.