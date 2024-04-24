Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
AEZS stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 368.01%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
