Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.50 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

