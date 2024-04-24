Analysts Set Expectations for Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanex Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

