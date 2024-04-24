BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

