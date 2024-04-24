Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY24 guidance at $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAM opened at $286.10 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $274.78 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average is $334.76.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

