Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $8.48 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.19. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2027 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAH opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cardinal Health by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.