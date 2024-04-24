CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 347.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,772 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

About CarMax



CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

