Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $744.02 million, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

