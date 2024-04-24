Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $149.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $121.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $113.48 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $228.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 108.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 155.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

