EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

