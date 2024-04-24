Financial Review: Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SurgePays and Vivendi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivendi 0 0 1 0 3.00

SurgePays currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.50%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Vivendi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SurgePays and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 15.03% 104.66% 49.78% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Vivendi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.49 $20.62 million $1.39 2.53 Vivendi $11.44 billion 0.96 $438.33 million N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

SurgePays beats Vivendi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Lagardère segment engages in the publishing, media, and travel retail activities. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Prisma Media segment publishes French magazines and online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for various console-PC-mobile platforms, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The Generosity and Solidarity segment operates CanalOlympia; and Vivendi Foundation, a Create Joy solidarity program, which supports initial and professional training projects. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

