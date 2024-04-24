Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.
