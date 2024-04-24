Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 209,773 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,773 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 417,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

