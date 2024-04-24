International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,626 Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 4.60% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDEV opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

About Fidelity International Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.