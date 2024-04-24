iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

