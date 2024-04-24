K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.98.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.