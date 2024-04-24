LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.67% from the stock’s previous close.

LFST has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $407,664.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

