Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Medpace by 144.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $187.03 and a one year high of $419.42. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 65.98% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

