NerdWallet (NRDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect NerdWallet to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. NerdWallet has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NerdWallet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NerdWallet Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NRDS opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares in the company, valued at $37,979,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

