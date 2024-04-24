NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NICE stock opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

