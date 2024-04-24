Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

